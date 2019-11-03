Pedestrian critically injured after crash in central valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian is in the hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a car while crossing outside of a marked crosswalk Saturday morning.

Metro says they responded to the crash on South Decatur Boulevard, north of Sunset Road at 11:57 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say Tyler Grob, 37, was crossing Decatur Boulevard westbound, across the northbound lanes of travel. Elvia Maciel Diaz, 38, was driving her 2015 Chrysler 200 north on Decatur Boulevard.

Grob was crossing outside of a marked crosswalk in a dimly lit area when the right front of the vehicle hit him.

The driver, Diaz, remained at the scene and was not impaired. Emergency responders transported Grob to UMC Trauma hospital with critical injuries.

Metro is investigating the collision.