LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a car early Tuesday morning at Flamingo and Pecos roads on the east side of Las Vegas valley. That intersection remains closed to traffic.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the crash was reported around 3:50 a.m. Officers who arrived at the scene performed medical aide until medics arrived. The injured man was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.

