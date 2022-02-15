Pedestrian crash in October determined as 151st traffic-related fatality in 2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police say a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in October, has now been counted as the 151st traffic-related fatality for 2021.

The pedestrian’s death was ruled an accident after a crash involving a Dodge Caravan back on October 28, on Boulder Highway north of East Tropicana Avenue.

According to police, the driver of the Dodge Caravan hit the pedestrian while traveling on Boulder Highway. The victim was not walking in a marked or unmarked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and died from injuries.

The driver of the Dodge remained at the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.