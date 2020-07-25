Pedestrian bridge dedicated to young man killed in crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pedestrian bridge on Summerlin Parkway was dedicated Friday, in memory of Alex Lawrence. Lawrence was killed in a rollover crash on Summerlin Parkway back in 2011.

He was trying to avoid a pedestrian that was crossing the highway.

His family was at the dedication and the plaque unveiling today, along with Las Vegas City Councilmember Victoria Seaman.

It’s an amazing day for our son Alex. It’s quite an honor that the city and our friend David Cervantes were able to put this together,” said Scott Lawrence, Alex’s father. “In a word, I think we’re grateful. We’re grateful for the opportunity for the city to have Alex’s name here we’re totally blessed by that.”

The pedestrian bridge connects a large part of the community to a park. It also gives neighborhoods to the north of Washington better access to schools and churches.