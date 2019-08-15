1  of  2
Pedestrian, 5 dogs killed by hit-and-run driver in northern Nevada

DAYTON, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run accident in Dayton that killed a pedestrian and five dogs.

NHP said the pedestrian was walking the dogs on Six Mile Canyon Road just before 7 a.m. Thursday when a westbound vehicle struck them between Ring Road and Roughing It Road about 15 miles northeast of Carson City.

The driver fled in what’s believed to be a late 1980s or early 1990s GM truck, SUV or van. The color is unknown but NHP says its headlights or front end may be damaged.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information should call NHP at 775-687-9600.

