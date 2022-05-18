LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pearl Jam announced Wednesday that the band will be canceling its shows in Las Vegas and Sacramento after a second band member tested positive for COVID-19.

The band’s bassist, Jeff Ament, tested positive for the virus Wednesday morning, according to the band’s twitter page.

“While the band battled through Oakland after drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for Covid, and Fresno where Ed and the band got through it with the help of Dave Krusen as special guest drummer, they now have to present the heartbreaking news that this morning bassist Jeff Ament has tested positive for Covid,” a tweet partially read.

According to the announcement, ticket refunds will be automatically processed to ticket holders’ method of purchase.

“Our attention to staying inside the bubble has been constant. We have truly done all that we could have to remain clear of infection,” the statement continued. “We are so very sorry. Be safe out there.”

The band was scheduled to perform in Las Vegas on Friday.