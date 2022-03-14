LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Pearl Jam announced Monday it’s returning to the tour circuit, nearly two years after putting the tour for their new album Gigaton on hold. The rock band is now doing the tour it had planned for 2020.

According to a news release, Seattle-based Pearl Jam will perform at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Friday, May 20, 2022.

The opening act will be John Klinghoffer’s solo project, Pluralone.

The special ticket pre-sale is currently taking place. There will be no general public sale. All public tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration. That registration is open now through March 27 at 10 p.m. (PT).

Pearl Jam has been performing live for more than three decades and produced 11 albums.