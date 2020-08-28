Peaceful protest demands CCSD schools open

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An impassioned group held a peaceful protest in front of CCSD headquarters Thursday, demanding leaders pivot from the full distance learning plan that started Monday.

The demonstrators, affiliated with local organization Power2Parent, came with the pointed purpose of getting their kids back in the classroom.

“The parents are struggling,” one local teacher told 8 News Now of distance learning. “Our teachers are struggling. it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

The message was multi fold, with parents, teachers and state leaders citing struggles with special education and a lack of internet resources.

“For a lot of families out there this is causing absolute pain,” CCSD parent Matt Shield said. “emotional, strain on families, strain on relationships.”

Those in the gathering also claimed Clark County School District leaders aren’t doing enough since virtual learning started.

Therefore, they hope their presence will encourage them to rethink their plan and pivot to an option that works for everyone.

Related Content Group gathers to protest distance learning at CCSD headquarters

“Right now the distance learning is not working,” Power2Parent Director of Public Relations Charlie Melvin said. “All of our leaders and elected officials need to come together and we need to get them back into the classroom.”

Though the distance learning decision was made due to COVID-19 concerns, those who attended Thursday believe in-person instruction and safety can go hand in hand.

“You see districts all across the country,” Nevada Senator Scott Hammond said. “Who are tackling the problem.”

The people in this group said they won’t back down until something is done.

“We need to open our schools,” a CCSD teacher concluded. “And we need to get them back at the playground and in the classroom.”

At last check, around 70,000 CCSD students have not confirmed internet connectivity. That’s just over 20 percent of the district’s population.

District representatives said they are working with the state’s COVID-19 task force to track students in need of devices or internet access.

For more information, visit CLICK HERE.