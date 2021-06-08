‘Peace Mural’ celebrates National Best Friends Day in Arts District today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mural in the Las Vegas Arts District is at center stage for “Best Friends Day,” an official day to celebrate friendship.

The event to promote peace is scheduled at 3 p.m. today.

The “Peace Mural” by artist Kyle Holbrook is on the back side of Vesta Coffee Roasters at 1114 S. Casino Center Blvd.

Holbrook lost his best friend, Jamar Robinson, to gun violence.

The mural, hand-painted with acrylic paints, was sponsored by MLK Mural Project. MLK carries a double meaning — “Moving the Lives of Kids.”

Holbrook has painted more than two hundred murals in Pittsburgh, as well as several murals in London.