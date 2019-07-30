PE teacher faces charges including kidnapping, child abuse

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County School District PE teacher Abraham Gonzalez is accused of kidnapping, child abuse and selling a controlled substance, according to the Clark County School District Police.

Gonzalez,41, was arrested Monday following an internal investigation that started on July 19, said Sgt. Bryan Zink, CCSDPD public information officer, who added there could be more charges filed in this case.

Gonzalez teaches at Mojave High School and was the football coach in 2016. He has been with the district since 2006. He will not be allowed to work in the classroom until the case is fully investigated and action is taken, Zink said.