PD: Family fight over money leaves one person dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person was killed during a fight in a neighborhood near S. Eastern Avenue and E. Charleston Boulevard, Metro Police said. According to officers, on March 17, at approximately 9:35 p.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a report that a person was unresponsive in a backyard of a home located in the 2100 block of Houston Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man who had been pronounced dead by medical personnel. During Metro’s investigation into how the man died, detectives learned the victim was involved in an argument with a family member over money that was owed.

The argument escalated, and a fight ensued. At some point, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the victim, striking him, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and still hasn’t been apprehended.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the identification of the victim and the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.