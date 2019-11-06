PBR World Finals back in Las Vegas valley this week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bucking bulls and brave bull riders are taking over T-Mobile arena this week for the PBR World Finals. Bull riders and their fans are back in the Las Vegas valley this week for the 2019 PBR Unleash the Beast World Finals.

This season has been filled with intense, highs and lows. There is less than 1,800 points separating the top three bull riders. The top three have held the world number one ranking throughout the 26-week season that started in Madison Square Garden.

Each rider will ride one bull per night during rounds one to five from Wednesday through Sunday. Those scores will be combined and the top 15 advance to the championship. The final event is Sunday night.

The 5-day event is filled with various events like meet and greets, expo rides, and nightly shows. Here is a link with more information.