PBR World Finals 2021, best bull riders compete for gold belt and cash prize

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — PBR 2021 is in town so the best bull riders from around the world are in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena.

The top 40 bull riders in the world are competing for the gold belt and cash at the RBR World finals. It’s time to saddle up!

Addy Drury, a stock contractor champion from Oklahoma, spoke about how her young bull is preparing for flanking at PBR 2021 and described for 8NewsNow viewers how they buck.

Addy Drury, stock contractor champion from Oklahoma at PBR 2021

Bull riding takes training, determination, and focus. Bianca Holman spoke to the professional bull rider, Dakota Louis, who comes from a rodeo family in Montana. He shared his bull riding experience, his gear, how he stays in shape.

“This is the absolute best bull riding in the world. The finals. This is what we go all year for, to do good here. And uh, the electricity here just makes you want to do that much better. So to be here is truly a blessing,” Louis said.

Dakota Louis, professional bull rider from Montana at PBR 2021

You can’t just get on a bull and ride, Louis says you have to be “all in,” physically and mentally prepared.