PBR rides back into Las Vegas with the world’s best bulls and bull riders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The world’s best are in Las Vegas to prove their skills at the Professional Bull Riders’ Unleash the Beast tour Friday and Saturday at MGM Grand Garden.

This will be PBR’s first Vegas event with fans since November 2019. The event is back in Las Vegas after having to relocate in 2020 and early 2021 because of Nevada’s COVID-19 restrictions.

The league’s history spans more than 28 years in Las Vegas.

This year, there is a historic partnership between PBR and the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo which is the nation’s only all-Black touring rodeo.

On Sunday, athletes from the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo compete. They will be doing bareback riding, tie down roping, bulldogging, ladies barrel racing, ladies steer undecorating and bull riding.