Payless making a comeback, to open hundreds of stores in the next few years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/CNN) — Payless is making a comeback. The shoe chain is planning to open between 300 and 400 standalone stores across the U.S. over the next few years.

That is a shift from last year when the company filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time, and shut down all of its 2,100 stores across the country.

Payless relaunched its website on Tuesday.

The first new store is set to open in November in Miami, Florida, where the company is headquartered.

Then, 30 to 45 stores will open up early next year in Texas and other border states.