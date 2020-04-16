Paying unemployment benefits will test Nevada’s $1.9B fund

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With about 200,000 more initial claims for unemployment benefits than Nevada received in March 2019, one thing is clear.

The entire financial infrastructure that pays unemployment claims will be tested severely.

Claims are paid from Nevada’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which — prior to March — had a balance of $1.99 billion, according to a report released Wednesday by the Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation. That was considered more than adequate under federal guidelines.

Not anymore.

“We are no longer in average territory, leaving our traditional solvency measures largely meaningless,” according to today’s DETR report.

Add to the equation all the adjustments that Gov. Steve Sisolak has put in place to speed the relief to unemployed Nevadans, and the trust fund is in trouble. Waiting periods have been eliminated and benefit claims are automatically back-dated to the start of the crisis.

Nevada’s economy, heavily reliant on tourism jobs, was impacted more than most states, as the graphic below shows.

Decisions to close non-essential businesses in Nevada meant the lifeblood of the state’s economy — gaming and tourism — came to a halt.

The past didn’t prepare us for this because we’ve never seen anything like this. Guidelines for creating a robust unemployment insurance fund use a formula based on the three worst years in a state’s history. But the number of initial unemployment claims dwarfs anything the state has seen before.

The trust fund contains enough funds to pay for 18 months of unemployment claims under normal circumstances. But there’s a new normal, and the formula falls far short of that.

In today’s report, the unemployment division says:

Whether the Trust Fund can weather these outflows depends almost entirely on the length of time the State is impacted by the COVID-19 shutdowns. The longer the pandemic impacts the State, the increased likelihood the Trust Fund will go to zero and require the State to borrow from the federal government.

It’s unclear if Gov. Sisolak’s actions to invoke an emergency will be enough to secure federal funds to pay unemployment claims, or if that will need to be addressed later.