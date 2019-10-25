Pay your parking ticket with a food donation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council is spreading holiday cheer by allowing people with parking violations to pay in food donations.

All donations will benefit Helping Hands of Vegas Valley.

Any tickets issued from Oct. 16 through Nov. 16, 2019 can be turned into a helping hand for seniors in need during the holiday season.

Qualifying parking tickets issued Oct. 16 through Nov. 16 can be paid with food donations https://t.co/hbpcUhgWQk pic.twitter.com/gP5xHNE5xh — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) October 23, 2019

There are some requirements, all food must be non-perishable, and the amount of food must be of equal or greater value than the fine received.

Donations must be done within 30 days of the citation date and a receipt must be presented to Parking Services at 500 S. Main St. to be eligible for the program.

Food items for tickets will be collected until Dec. 16, 2019.

Here is a list of tickets that will be excluded:

Any handicap violation

Red curb

18 inches from curb

Blocking an alley

No parking areas

Fire lane

Traffic hazard

No stopping

Sidewalk

Double parking

Bike lane

Blocking or facing traffic

Too close to intersection, crosswalk or stop/yield sign

Information on the program can also be found here.