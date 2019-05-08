Pay raise promised to teachers by governor is in jeopardy; teachers may strike

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Teachers deciding right now whether to walk off the job next school year. The issue at hand: They may not receive a raise promised by Governor Steve Sisolak, D-Nev, so teachers are working on their next move, which could include a strike. They say false promises no longer work for them. The numbers suggest lawmakers need to find $107 million for the raises.

Teachers say they don’t want education funding to be part of any last-minute budget negotiations, which is why if they get a majority vote, teachers could strike for the start of the next school year.

“It’s scary to go on strike; it’s scary to go without a paycheck for your family when you’re a teacher and educator support staff,” said one teacher. “You don’t make that much anyway, but we got to do what we got to do for our kids.”

Lawmakers still have a month to find the money and approve the final $8.8 billion state budget for the next two years. Union members will be able to vote on the matter until 12 a.m. early Sunday morning. Tuesday’s meeting is just one of many meetings that will be held this week. In just a few days the Las Vegas valley will know whether or not Clark County School District teachers will strike.