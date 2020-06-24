Pay a parking ticket with school supplies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas is allowing people to pay their parking tickets with a donation of school supplies.

The city’s parking services department has issued more than 2,000 tickets in recent weeks. Any ticket issued between June 1 to July 14 qualifies for the donation program.

The school supply donations go to the Teacher Exchange program, a non-profit which is part of the Public Education Foundation. It’s a resource for all public school teachers and helps them save hundreds of dollars a year in out-of-pocket expenses.

It’s common for teachers to use their own money to obtain supplies for their classroom and students.

“I know no one is in desperate need for getting a parking ticket. The schools and teachers need the help. We are going through a pandemic so we’re more than happy to help,” said Evelyn Valdez, parking office supervisor.

Some of the items being accepted include:

Pencils

Pens

Erasers

Dry erase markers

Index cards

Paper towels/Disinfecting wipes

Card stock

Copy paper

Storage bins

Rulers

Scissors

Pencil sharpeners

Post-it notes

The school supplies must be dropped off at 350 S. City Parkway, near the Discovery Museum.