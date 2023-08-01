LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group are coming together to bring a new PAW Patrol Live! experience to Henderson.

“PAW Patrol Live! ‘Heroes Unite'” is a new interactive live stage show based on a top-rated animated preschool series “PAW Patrol,” which airs on Nickelodeon.

According to a release, the production will be interactive, “where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups as honorary members of the pack, while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time.”

The show will be at The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson from Friday, Dec. 15 to Sunday, Dec. 17. According to the release, showtimes are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets start at $45. Tickets are available on the Dollar Loan Center website.

The release describes the show as the following:

“PAW Patrol Live! “Heroes Unite” follows Ryder and the PAW Patrol pups as they face their greatest challenge yet. When Mayor Humdinger clones Robo Dog, chaos ensues all over the world. It’s up to the PAW Patrol to catch the clones, rescue Robo Dog, and show that when the going gets “ruff,” lending a paw makes you the ultimate TOP HERO! This new adventure is going to be PAWsome!”

“Heroes Unite” is the third PAW Patrol Live! show since its debut in the fall of 2016.