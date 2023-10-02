LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Road work started this week on several roads as the city prepares for the F1 race. Workers have been busy laying down asphalt and staging the grandstands behind the Sphere off Koval Lane.

“I think it’s exciting,” said tourist Betsy Anderson. “I’ve always been a race fan. It’s kind of cool to see it from this close up and to actually see that all the racecars are going to be right here on these streets.”

With alternating lane closures between East Rochelle Avenue and Westchester Drive starting Monday through Wednesday from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m., she and Sue White didn’t mind walking 40 minutes to their destination.

“We were at the Park MGM and we walked off the Strip this time to get down here because it’s much easier to walk. We looked at all the construction for the race and tried to figure out what it all meant,” explained White.

Koval Lane heading south will shut down between Rochelle and Westchester on Thursday, Oct. 5, also a long day’s project from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.

For others like Steven Brisco, this construction has left him frustrated.

“It was bad,” said Brisco. “We stayed right here at the Tuscany and just to get across the street to the MGM Grand took about 20 minutes.”

Brisco drives to Las Vegas from California three to four times a year for car shows.

“Just to get all the way up here to the Sahara hotel, which is what a 7-minute drive, it takes 23 minutes right now,” added Brisco.

There will be a full closure at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane between 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 5th.

We have a full list of lane closures from Oct. 1 to Oct. 7 at this link.