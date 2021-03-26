Pavilion Center Pool reopens April 2 with free event after $725K repair project

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A free community celebration is planned for the reopening of the Pavilion Center Pool next Friday.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Victoria Seaman is inviting residents for free swimming and light refreshments at the April 2 event, which will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony. DJ music and raffle prizes will also be part of the event.

The $725,000 pool repair project included replacement of tile, decking, deck drains and starting blocks; re-plastering; re-painting the pool building exterior; and replacement of the 3-meter diving board with a 1-meter board.

The pool is located at 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, social distancing and other safety guidelines pwill be observed. Maximum capacity at Pavilion Center Pool is 250 persons during the pandemic emergency. Showers, locker rooms and water fountains will remain closed; restrooms will be open.

All guests should arrive in appropriate swimming attire. Prior to being admitted into the facilities, temperatures of guests will be checked. Mask/face coverings are required to be worn at all times when not in the water by guests over 2 years of age.

Daily fees for pool use are $3 for ages 18-49, $2 for ages 4-17 and 50+, and free for ages 3 and younger. Monthly, three-month and six-month passes also are available for purchase.