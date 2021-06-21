Pavilion Center Pool closed for next few weeks due to “unforeseen maintenance issues”

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to the City of Las Vegas in a tweet posted on Monday, unforeseen maintenance issues mean the Pavilion Pool will be closed for the next few weeks.

The pool is located on 101 S Pavilion Center Drive in Las Vegas.

The pool is usually open to the public from 5 a.m. to 6:59 a.m. and 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., then 2:31 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It is normally closed on Sunday.

According to the City of Las Vegas, Session 2 swim lessons have been cancelled and full refunds will be issued.

For more information and the latest updates, please call 702-229-1488.

