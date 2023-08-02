LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Paulina Rubio is set to perform two nights on The Strip in September.

Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23, Paulina Rubio will take the stage at The Venetian Theatre in The Venetian Resort Las Vegas for an intimate show with her fans.

“I want to feel my fans close to me. I want to be able to touch them and feel their love which has helped me survive some very difficult times recently,” said Paulina Rubio.

Artist fans, The Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards members, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a pre-sale on Thursday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. PT through 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets start at $45, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and The Venetian’s website.

Tickets can also be purchased at any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.