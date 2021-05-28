Paul Oakenfold brings show to Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The company behind the Electric Daisy Carnival is putting on another concert Friday night to make up for the delays in the bringing EDC to Las Vegas.

DJ Paul Oakenfold is excited to take over the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

“I’ve been affiliated with Vegas for a long time,” Oakenfold said on Thursday. “I always enjoy coming to Vegas, hanging out and seeing friends and the crowd is always up for it. So it’s gonna be a great show tomorrow.”

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required to get in. Anyone who is fully vaccinated will not have to wear a mask.

Oakenfold will also take part in a music series at AREA 15 in June.