Las Vegas Patriot Golf Day: How you can support a good cause this Memorial Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Celebrate this Memorial Day with a round under the sun, honoring those who have sacrificed their all in defense of our nation.

Nellis Air Force Base servicemembers and spouses are teaming up with nonprofit Folds of Honor for Las Vegas Patriot Golf Day. It’s slated for 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 31 at Summerlin’s Angel Park Golf Course.

The event is held to accomplish a critical mission: supporting the spouses and children of fallen and disabled heroes by providing educational scholarships.

If you would like to play, the price is $125 for an individual golfer and $500 for a foursome.

Those who are not golf enthusiasts and would like to help in another way may sign on to sponsor. Sponsorship prices are as follows:

Liberty Hole Sponsor: $250

$250 Player Pack Sponsor: $500

$500 Military Team Sponsor: $500

$500 Sign Sponsor: $500

$500 Patriot Hole Sponsor: $550

$550 Hero Hole Sponsor: $1,000

There are additional sponsorship opportunities, which can be found here.

If you’d simply like to donate to the mission, click here.

Lt. Col. Dan Rooney founded Folds of Honor in 2007. Since its inception, the nonprofit has given 29,000 scholarships, a grand total of $145 million. Patriot Golf Day was born from Rooney’s love for the sport and has grown to be the largest nationwide golf fundraiser.

So, what are you waiting for? Get out there and play what they call “the most heroic round you’ve ever played.”