Patrick McKenna, infamous Nevada death row inmate, dies at 74

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s most infamous death row inmate, Patrick McKenna, has died at 74.

He has been called “Nevada’s most dangerous inmate.”

He strangled and killed his cellmate in the Clark County jail in 1979 and had been on death row since 1980. He was sentenced to four life terms in addition to the death sentence.

The I-Team’s George Knapp provided an in-depth look at McKenna in “Emperor of Death Row,” the story of his life behind bars and before prison.

Police and prosecutors have treated him as if he were Hannibal Lecter. He’s a killer, an enforcer and an escape artist.

McKenna didn’t shy away from accepting the consequences of his actions.

“I don’t believe in a victim defense. I don’t believe in whining about my situation or putting the blame on other people, be it family members, a counselor in a reform school who beat me. Maybe I fell down and hurt myself one day. So what? Life is a struggle,” he said.

The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) reports that McKenna, was pronounced dead at Spring Valley Hospital in Las Vegas on Monday, April 19.

McKenna was an inmate at High Desert State Prison, and was sentenced to death for first-degree murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, robbery and use of a deadly weapon.

An autopsy has been requested, according to NDOC.

Earlier this month, the Nevada Assembly voted 26-16 to abolish the death penalty and reduce all current death sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The proposal, which is retroactive, would still need to be passed in the Nevada Senate and be signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

