Patients, staff suddenly evicted from Desert Hills Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A sudden eviction was carried out at a rehab center in the Southwest Valley today after a court order forced all patients and staff to pack their belongings and immediately leave the property.

Court records revealed Desert Hills Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center is closing because of financial issues. The eviction process started late August, but a stay was put in place. Last month, a ruling came down to proceed with the original eviction, and patients learned yesterday they needed to leave.

“It’s actually been a sad day for most people here,” said patient Danny Robertson.

Patients put their belongings in large plastic bags while trying to comprehend the facility’s abrupt closure.

“You don’t know what place you’re going to be at,” said Robertson. He came here five months ago after injuring his ankles and credits the staff for helping him get back on his feet. “If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be in the position I am now.”

He’ll continue his rehab elsewhere after receiving a discharge letter Tuesday. It notifies the roughly 20 patients about the facility ceasing to operate.

“I think it’s kind of like losing your home,” expressed Robertson.

Staff from UMC are helping make the transition easier. The CEO of the hospital told 8 News Now the state called him Wednesday about the situation. UMC, along with community partners, coordinated the safe transportation and care of patients.

“We are taking some patients at UMC, and then our partners at Fundamental have also stepped up, and they will be taking some patients, as well,” noted UMC Chief Experience Officer Danita Cohen.

Therapy dogs not only eased the anxiety and fears of patients, they did the same for staff who suddenly lost their job. UMC brought in two recruiters to help.

“Hopefully we can bring some on board at UMC,” said Cohen. Robertson remarked that “you can never find better staff.”

It’s a bittersweet ending for Robertson and his friends.

“This place was like family.”

Everyone was supposed to be out by noon, but the constable showed compassion and shut the doors, as well as changed the locks after everyone left.

UMC and the facility, which opened last year, are not affiliated.