‘Path Forward’ plan offers 3 options for CCSD students this school year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) will be meeting Thursday to go over its plan for the upcoming school year, and we’re taking a closer look at what the district is calling the “Path Forward” plan.

CCSD is offering three separate learning models:

Full-time face-to-face instruction — currently, 221,405 (95%) of the district’s 230,000 students are registered for this option.

— currently, 221,405 (95%) of the district’s 230,000 students are registered for this option. Full-time distance education — currently, 11,853 (5%) of students are registered for this option.

— currently, 11,853 (5%) of students are registered for this option. Hybrid instruction — on a limited basis

As the Path Forward plan for distance education, all students will be issued a CCSD-owned device. The district will subsidize internet connections for families without in-home internet connectivity who meet certain eligibility requirements.

All students may participate in full-time distance education, either at the assigned/zoned school or at the Nevada Learning Academy at CCSD.

The plan for the safe return to in-person instruction calls for the following mask-wearing policies.

All staff are required to wear a mask indoors if they are not fully vaccinated.

All staff must wear a mask on a school bus.

Mask wearing is optional for students in Pre-K through Grade 3.

Masks are required for students in grades 4 and 5, and optional for students in grades 6 through 12 who have been fully vaccinated.

All students are required to wear a mask on a school bus.

No one is required to wear a mask outdoors.