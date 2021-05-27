Pastors, Police & Pancakes focus on reducing crime

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police officers from the Bolden Command swarmed Liberty Baptist Church Thursday morning but it wasn’t for an emergency.

The call went far beyond that. This group is meeting to try and prevent crime from fom happening in the first place.

The event, Pastors, Police & Pancakes, brought a few dozen people from different denominations to the church and what better way to do that than over a pancake breakfast prepared by the officers.

It’s the first time such a large group of pastors and Metro police officers were allowed to reconnect during the pandemic.

The group’s efforts go back several years. It’s part of the police department’s “recap” program aimed at rebuilding every city around peace.

“We’ve seen lives change, we’ve seen hungry kids find help, we’ve seen kids who need shoes find shoes. We’ve seen kids who are academically struggling find peer counselors or mentors,” said Executive Pastor Matthew Teis, Liberty Baptist Church.

“An event like this, it warms your heart. It makes you feel good inside when you have people that come out and support you and support the efforts and they want to come around you to reduce the violence,” said Metro Capt. Carlos Hank, LVMPD.

A few years after the program started in the community, violent crime dropped 75% and calls for service dropped 27%.

The Bolden Area Command covers 17.3 square miles.