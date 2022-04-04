LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The former Clark County School District teacher who is accused of various lewd and sexual acts on a child appeared in court Monday for what was supposed to be his preliminary hearing but it was delayed.

Reynaldo Crespin, 59, a pastor at New Horizon Christian Church, is facing two counts of sexual assault against a child under 14, and five counts of lewdness. He was arrested on Feb. 19 in New Mexico.

Crespin’s attorney asked for the delay.

The preliminary hearing has been rescheduled for April 28.