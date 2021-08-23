Passport backlog leads to long wait times for issuance, renewals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A major backlog is currently leading to longer wait times for passport issuance and renewals.

Wait times to receive a passport are currently at an average of five months and three months for expedited services.

The cause is due to a backlog at the state department due to COVID regulations.

When it comes to the expiration date on your passport, flight expert Willis Orlando has a helpful tip to make the process smoother.

“If you want to travel internationally in the coming months, check your passport right now, many countries require that your passport not only be valid to enter, but that it’s valid for three or even six months after when you enter, in order to be allowed in,” advises Orlando.

Most airlines are waiving change fees if you don’t receive your passport in time.

Another tip, if you are having trouble moving the process along when attempting to renew your passport, reaching out to your federal elected officials can help.