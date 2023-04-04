LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the most widely observed Jewish holidays is Passover which begins at sundown Wednesday, April 5.

Rabbi Levi Harlig explains the story of Passover which began 3,300 years ago.

“You’re supposed to sit down with your family, with your community, and discuss the story. It’s about educating your children,” Rabbi Levi Harlig of Chabad of Southern Nevada said.

Passover, which lasts eight days, is a time for Jews to remember how their ancestors left slavery behind them when they were led out of Egypt by Moses. It’s celebrated with a series of rituals that symbolize different parts of the story including the seder which is a special and symbolic meal.

Rabbi Harlig said there are 10 Passover seders taking place if anyone would like to reserve a spot for a meal. Just go to this link.