LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Passover celebrations begin Friday evening and millions of Jews will observe the seder, a special and symbolic meal.

Passover, which lasts eight days, is a time for Jews to remember how their ancestors left slavery behind them when they were led out of Egypt by Moses.

It’s celebrated with a series of rituals that symbolize different parts of the story.

Rabbi Levi Harlig stopped by 8 News Now to talk about Passover and the special gift from people in Ukraine.