Passengers stranded atop High Roller for 2 hours Friday night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Passengers were reportedly stranded atop the observation wheel for nearly two hours Friday night.

@loveeemartha

Reply to @tieranslade

♬ original sound – loveeemartha

According to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson, about 150 passengers were aboard the wheel at the time. Engineers resolved the network issue within about 90 minutes

“The High Roller Observation Wheel was stopped during its rotation on Friday night, due to a network connectivity issue involving one of the cabins,” a spokesperson said. “The wheel’s rotation resumed, and all passengers safely disembarked,” the spokesperson added.

All the passengers onboard the observation wheel received refunds.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories