Passengers stranded atop High Roller for 2 hours Friday night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Passengers were reportedly stranded atop the observation wheel for nearly two hours Friday night.

According to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson, about 150 passengers were aboard the wheel at the time. Engineers resolved the network issue within about 90 minutes

“The High Roller Observation Wheel was stopped during its rotation on Friday night, due to a network connectivity issue involving one of the cabins,” a spokesperson said. “The wheel’s rotation resumed, and all passengers safely disembarked,” the spokesperson added.

Guess who’s stuck at the top of the High Roller! Just press the button again! pic.twitter.com/iTwznRQdfU — Iván Gonzalez 🚶🏻🏄🏻📚🧳🌪️ (@igonzalezisu) September 18, 2021

All the passengers onboard the observation wheel received refunds.