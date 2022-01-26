Passenger travel up more than 17M in 2021 at Reid International airport compared to 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A steady increase of more than 17 million travelers at Harry Reid International Airport for the year 2021 compared to the previous year in 2020, that’s according to newly released numbers by an airport spokesman.

Overall the airport served 39.7 million passengers during 2021, which was another year that the COVID-19 pandemic hampered plans for many across the nation.

Passenger volume began moving up early in the year as access to vaccinations allowed for

local restrictions to be lifted. While not yet at pre-pandemic levels, monthly passenger totals hovered

around 4 million from June onward, primarily due to domestic travel numbers.

Departure area at Harry Reid International Airport. (KLAS-TV)

The monthly total in December for arriving and departing passengers ended the year at 3.8 million. The numbers are a nearly 9% drop from two years ago in Dec. 2019.

In Dec. 2021 domestic travel passengers were at 3.6 million, compared to 3.8 in Dec. 2019. Meanwhile, International flights at Reid International airport for Dec. 2021 hit 123,647 compared to 289,922 in Dec. 2019.

Southwest remains the busiest carrier serving Reid International airport with 1.3 arriving and departing passengers for the month of December 2021.