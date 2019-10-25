Passenger traffic on a steady rise at McCarran International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas McCarran International Airport released its monthly passenger numbers and reported an increase for twelve months straight.
In September 2018, there were 4,047,947 passengers arriving and departing at McCarran International Airport. This year, there were 276,125 more people traveling to and from Las Vegas since last year this same time.
The passenger volume has exceeded year-over-year and it marks the seventh month this calendar year in which the passenger volume exceeded 4 million.