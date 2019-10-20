Passenger taken to hospital after three-car crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —Early Sunday morning, three cars were involved in a chain-reaction crash that sent one woman to the hospital. It happened on Mandalay Road west of the intersection with Road to Mandalay.

Police say a car driven by 59-year-old Richard Mansapit of Pittsburgh, California rear-ended another car that slowed down for traffic. The force of the crash propelled that car into another one in front that stopped for pedestrians to cross the street.

57-year-old Sheila Mansapit was the passenger of the car that caused the crash. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver, Richard Mansapit, showed signs of impairment at the scene and was arrested.

Another person was treated at the scene for minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

Police are still investigating.