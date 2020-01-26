Passenger on flight from Las Vegas to Baltimore treated for flu-like symptoms

FILE – In this March 23, 2019, file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft lands at the Southern California Logistics Airport in the high desert town of Victorville, Calif. A lawsuit filed against Southwest Airlines by a flight attendant alleges pilots on a 2017 flight had an iPad streaming video from a hidden camera in a bathroom in one of the airline’s jets. Court filings by attorneys for Dallas-based Southwest and the two pilots denied the livestreaming allegations, and Southwest issued a brief statement Saturday, Oct. 26, saying it would not comment in detail on the suit but denied placing cameras in the lavatories in aircraft. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman, File)

BALTIMORE, Md. (KLAS) — The recent outbreak of coronavirus in China has medical officials across the globe on edge. On Saturday, a passenger on a flight from Las Vegas to Baltimore was one of the latest scares for officials here in the U.S.

According to the Maryland Health Department, a passenger from McCarran who had recently been to Beijing, China, showed flu-like symptoms on the flight. The person was taken to a medical facility once on the ground in Baltimore Saturday afternoon but did not meet the criteria for coronavirus, according to the CDC.

Following evaluation, the patient was released. No action was taken regarding any of the other passengers or crew members on the flight.

8 News Now also reached out to Southwest Airlines, who commented on the incident on their flight. Their spokesperson said Southwest followed the CDC guidelines “out of an abundance of caution, and in light of the recent concerns of the coronavirus.”