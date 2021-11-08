Passenger killed in Tesla crash on Saturday identified as 30-year-old Las Vegas man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have identified the victim in a deadly crash in Spring Valley on Saturday.

Ryan Pattison, 30, was ejected during the crash and died at the scene, according to police.

Pattison was one of four occupants of a Tesla that was speeding when it became airborne. The crash occurred near S. Fort Apache Road and W. Warm Springs Road in the southwest valley.

A second passenger was taken to the hospital.

Police said Saturday that Jonathan Wilson, 25, the driver of the Tesla, faces charges including DUI and reckless driving.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories