Passenger killed in Tesla crash on Saturday identified as 30-year-old Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have identified the victim in a deadly crash in Spring Valley on Saturday.
Ryan Pattison, 30, was ejected during the crash and died at the scene, according to police.
Pattison was one of four occupants of a Tesla that was speeding when it became airborne. The crash occurred near S. Fort Apache Road and W. Warm Springs Road in the southwest valley.
A second passenger was taken to the hospital.
Police said Saturday that Jonathan Wilson, 25, the driver of the Tesla, faces charges including DUI and reckless driving.
The investigation is continuing.