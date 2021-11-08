Passenger killed in Tesla crash on Saturday identified as 30-year-old Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have identified the victim in a deadly crash in Spring Valley on Saturday.

Ryan Pattison, 30, was ejected during the crash and died at the scene, according to police.

Pattison was one of four occupants of a Tesla that was speeding when it became airborne. The crash occurred near S. Fort Apache Road and W. Warm Springs Road in the southwest valley.

A second passenger was taken to the hospital.

Police said Saturday that Jonathan Wilson, 25, the driver of the Tesla, faces charges including DUI and reckless driving.

The investigation is continuing.