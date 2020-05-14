Passenger killed in NLV crash, driver going 80+ mph in a 25 mph zone

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead following a crash between two vehicles in North Las Vegas. Police say it happened at the intersection of Azure Avenue & Statz Street around 3:20 on Wednesday.

According to police, a Ford Mustang and a pickup truck collided in the intersection. The Mustang was reportedly going 80-90 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The 23-year old passenger of the Mustang was ejected and died at the scene. The driver of the mustang was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, a man in his 50s, was taken to the hospital, but is expected to survive.

Police say speeding was a factor in the crash, but no impairment was involved.

The intersection is expected to be closed for a few hours.