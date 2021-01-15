Passenger killed in crash at Craig, Bruce on Friday evening

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas. It happened near the intersection of Craig Road and Bruce Street at 7:25 p.m.

Police say a sedan was traveling eastbound on Craig and tried to make a left turn onto Bruce on a yellow light. The other vehicle, an SUV, was traveling westbound on Craig through the intersection on a green light.

The SUV hit the sedan on the passenger side.

The passenger of the sedan died as a result of the crash. The driver of the sedan and two other passengers were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene. Neither impairment or speed are believed to be factors.

The intersection of Crag and Bruce is closed in all directions. Avoid the area.