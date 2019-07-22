Passenger dies after Mercedes slams into parked truck trailer

Damage to a white sedan involved in a crash into a parked semi-trailer on Monday morning near the intersection of Robindale Road and Duneville Street. (Twitter/LVMPD Traffic)

A 21-year-old man died Monday when the driver of a white Mercedes sedan he was riding in slammed into a parked semi-trailer near W. Robindale Road and Duneville Street, Las Vegas police said.

The driver, a 21-year-female identified as Eunbi Kim of Las Vegas, was taken to University Medical Center with “substantial” injuries, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. She appeared to be impaired by alcohol, police said.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. when the 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 traveled off the roadway and hit the parked semi-trailer. Police said someone witnessed the crash.

The passenger was transported to UMC, where he was declared dead.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police closed the intersection during the investigation and are continuing to investigate. The death marks the 62nd traffic related fatality investigated by Metro this year.

Please avoid the area of Robindale and Duneville. A passenger is fighting to live after the suspected impaired driver slammed into a parked trailer. How??!! @LVMPD @DriveSafeNV @LVMPDEAC — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) July 22, 2019