Passenger critically injured in crash near Fort Apache & Flamingo

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are currently on the scene of a critical injury crash near the intersection of Fort Apache Road and Flamingo Road that happened around 9 p.m.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a single vehicle with heavy damage just south of the intersection. A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital in “critical” condition.

Fort Apache Road south of the intersection is currently closed as police investigate.

A light pole and a county water box were also damaged in the crash.