LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A JetBlue flight from Las Vegas to Los Angeles was under investigation after a “disgruntled passenger” said that his luggage contained a possible bomb, according to Los Angeles Airport Police.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, a passenger who missed his flight indicated that his luggage on JetBlue flight 879 from Las Vegas contained a possible bomb. Las Vegas police conducted an investigation and took the passenger into custody, according to police.

Las Vegas police notified LAXPD who conducted their investigation to make sure that the luggage was clear of any threat to passengers and the aircraft, police said.