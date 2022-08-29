LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — College students head back to class this week and families are faced with converting those sterile dorm rooms into a homey functional space with some personal style.

A mother-daughter duo turned their dorm decorating challenges into a business to help students save time and money. Mom, Karen Zuckerman, and her daughter, Amanda created Dormify which is an online company that helps students find their style and maximize their living space while not busting the budget.

The company has a lot of good space-saving ideas and a wide choice of colors and styles for bedding and accessories on its website.