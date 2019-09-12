Change of plans for ‘Storm Area 51’ festival – the latest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When “Storm Area 51” was first announced — as a joke — it took on a life of its own. Millions of people showed interest and two festivals were planned. One of them was Alienstock which was supposed to take place in Rachel, Nevada near Area 51.

Now, it appears the event has moved to the Las Vegas Downtown Events Center. However, the owner of A’ Le’ Inn says she will still have an event for those who want to go to Rachel. Also, the Area 51 Basecamp festival is still underway and that is scheduled to take place Sept. 21 and 22 in Hiko, Nevada.

