LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Runners and walkers gathered Sunday morning for Vegas Strong 5K in memory of the victims of the Route 91 Harvest festival shooting.

The event attracts participants from across the United States, with 100 percent of the net proceeds going to victim funds and needs in the Las Vegas community.

The starting/finishing line for the run, about 3 miles, is at the intersection of Fremont Street and 8th Street.