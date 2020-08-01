Partial settlement reached in ‘World War Weed’ lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Tax Commission has partially settled a legal battle with marijuana companies that were not given a dispensary license.

The companies sued the commission over the way the scoring system to award licenses happened in 2018. Most of the licenses were given to just a few larger companies.

The trial is actually going on at the Las Vegas Convention Center because there are so many defendants, and it has been dubbed “World War Weed.”

On Friday, the commission agreed to settle with most, but not all, of those companies.

The others said they were left with nothing in the settlement. They plan to continue on with the trial.

The District Court and the Cannabis Compliance Board will still have to approve the settlement.