Part of Hacienda Avenue to close for stadium events; businesses owners hope for minimal impact

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tremayne Stevenson recently relocated his movie and video casting agency to Hacienda Avenue. Like many people, he’s excited to welcome the Raiders.

“I was excited just to have the NFL out here in Vegas, period; you know,” said Stevenson.

However, the thing Stevenson is excited for could affect his business. On Wednesday, county officials said they plan to close Hacienda Ave. from Polaris Avenue to the Mandalay Bay parking garage entrance during stadium events. Stevenson’s business is located in that area.

Around 30,000 football fans are expected to use the bridge to walk between the Las Vegas Strip and the stadium for games.

A county spokesperson sent the following statement:

“Event-day road closures or other traffic changes will be necessary to ensure the safety of pedestrians and drivers heading to and from the new stadium. The impacts on neighboring businesses will vary depending upon the day and time of the event, as well as the size of the event as some will require fewer changes to nearby roads than others.”

There are also plans to widen the sidewalks on Hacienda to accommodate increased pedestrian traffic that may not require full road closures.

Stevenson is trying to stay optimistic, and doesn’t seem too worried about the game-day traffic, “As long as my people have a way to get in here, sneak in through a back way or, have an access pass to get through all of the mess,” he said.

He hopes the county will work with him, so he’ll benefit from the Raiders traffic as well.

“I want it to be like a party outside every day, like a block party, everything blocked down, but my doors is open,” Stevenson laughed.

County officials say they expect everyone will work together to minimize any adverse impacts in the area.